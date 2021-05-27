GJEPC partners with eBay to launch exclusive online jewellery store
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday said it has partnered with global e-commerce giant eBay to launch an exclusive jewellery store on its platform.
The Jewellery store on eBay will help exporters, including MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and Brands, to boost online jewellery sales with a low setup cost, GJEPC said in a statement.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “This would be an opportunity for all Jewellery manufacturers to list their products and showcase them to the already existing buyer base of eBay. The collaboration between eBay, India and GJEPC is a step towards facilitating gem and jewellery exports through the e-commerce platform and drive the vision of “Digital India”.
Demand for gems and jewellery is picking up in all major export markets, hence, it is important to tap all-important online opportunities,” GJEPC chairman Colin Shah added.
