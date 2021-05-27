Left Menu

Paytm plans $3 billion-worth initial public offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:20 IST
Paytm plans $3 billion-worth initial public offer
  • Country:
  • India

Digital payments giant Paytm is planning to come out with an initial public offer worth USD 3 billion later this year, according to sources.

The proposed Initial Public Offer (IPO), if successful, would be the largest such offer. Coal India's Rs 15,200 crore-IPO in 2010 is the country's largest one till date.

The SoftBank and Alibaba-backed company is looking at raising about USD 3 billion (over Rs 21,700 crore) at a valuation of well over USD 25 billion, the sources privy to the development said.

The fintech major's board is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the IPO proposal, they added.

Paytm declined to comment on the matter.

A number of young businesses in the country, including Policybazaar, Nykaa, Delhivery and MobiKwik, are also reportedly firming up plans to launch their IPOs.

In April, food delivery platform Zomato filed preliminary papers for an IPO with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 8,250 crore.

Paytm -- which is locked in an intense competition with Google Pay, Walmart-owned PhonePe and others in the digital payments space in India -- had raised USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in November 2019 from US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price and existing investors, including SoftBank and Alibaba. At that time, the company was valued at around USD 16 billion.

The Noida-based firm, which had an astonishing rise after demonetisation in 2016, is betting on financial services, commerce and payments as three key focus areas.

Fintech companies have continued to witness a strong growth in the Indian market over the past few years, especially amid the pandemic, as people turned to digital platforms.

Paytm is among the leading platforms for Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Apart from payments, the company has expanded into other financial services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021