Left Menu

Maersk says transported 500 oxygen cylinders, 6k concentrators, 60 cryogenic tanks amid second wave

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:23 IST
Maersk says transported 500 oxygen cylinders, 6k concentrators, 60 cryogenic tanks amid second wave
  • Country:
  • India

Global container logistics major Maersk has transported over 6,000 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen cylinders, 60 cryogenic oxygen tanks and several medical supplies and ventilators into India to support the country's fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has offered its ocean transportation service to institutions and organisations participating in medical relief at a nominal rate of 1 USD per container, according to a statement.

Besides, all air freight shipments to India facilitated by Maersk are being done on a zero-profit basis, it said.

The logistics activities undertaken by Maersk involved facilitating shipments coming in from a host of countries such as Ireland, Finland, China, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Israel, South Africa and Singapore, the company said.

More shipments from China, Turkey and Dammam are still in progress, Maersk added.

Maersk South Asia Managing Director Vikash Agarwal said, ''The crisis has urged us all to go beyond our business and support the society when it needs it the most.'' He added that 15 of the company's top executives from different functions voluntarily got together in the early days of the second wave and put together 'Project Oxygen War Room', to help society fight the virus.

''The team went far beyond their day-to-day jobs to create a platform for buyers to meet sellers and implemented logistics for the medical aid coming into India,'' said Agarwal.

The country's medical infrastructure came under heavy pressure during the second wave with an acute shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals. This led almost all the industrial oxygen manufacturing in the country to be diverted for medical purposes.

However, the challenge of transporting the oxygen to medical facilities posed an even bigger roadblock due to a lack of cryogenic oxygen tanks that are required for transporting the medical oxygen, said Maersk.

At this time, Maersk stepped in and through its network connected the sellers of such tanks and oxygen concentrators from around the world to the organisations that were willing to lease or buy them in India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021