Cong MLA urges HP cricket body to give its stadium, hotel to be used as Covid centres

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:31 IST
A Congress MLA on Thursday urged the Himachal Cricket Association to offer its stadium and hotel in Dharamshala to the state government to be used as Covid facilities. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Rajendra Rana raised the demand claiming that the state’s cricket association is a rich body and has crores of rupees with it.

The Sujanpur MLA the cricket body voluntarily come forward to offer its properties to be used as Covid facilities.

He said the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's stadium and hotel have been built in Dharamshala on the land leased by the state government and it should offer these buildings to the government to be used as Covid centres.

“Many organizations including Radha Swami Dera Beas, served the suffering humanity and the needy in this difficult period of Corona epidemic by offering their huge building, manpower and food,” he said, lamenting that the HPCA did not think of taking such steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

