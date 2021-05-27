Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Death threats and the KKK: Inside a Black Alabaman's fight to remove a Confederate statue

Advertisement

Ever since Camille Bennett started her campaign to relocate a Confederate statue from outside the county courthouse in her hometown of Florence, Alabama, she has seen it all: threats, violent online messages and intimidation attempts. There was the suggestion from a white pastor that somebody wire her mouth shut; then there was the time a white motorcyclist sped towards her and two boys during a racial justice march last summer, telling her to "get the fuck out the way."

Biden to propose $6 trillion U.S. budget for 2022 fiscal year -NYT

President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported on Thursday, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal. Citing documents it had obtained, the Times said the Democratic president planned to pay for his agenda through increased taxes on corporations and high earners, and that the budget deficits would start to decrease in the 2030s.

Factbox: What was the 1921 Tulsa race massacre?

Next week marks the centenary of a white mob's deadly attacks on the African Americans of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is background on the events in Tulsa on May 30-31, 1921.

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden's push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots.

The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across the United States, adds to the range of incentives being offered by states and companies desperate to get vaccination rates up and American life back to some degree of normality.

U.S. VP Harris to meet companies, groups to push Central America economic growth

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet top officials from 12 companies and groups including Microsoft Corp, Mastercard and the World Economic Forum on Thursday to promote economic opportunity in Central America's Northern Triangle countries, a White House official told Reuters. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, to deal with an increase in migration into the United States. Since then, Harris has taken a series of steps to improve conditions and lower migration from the region.

What to watch for in Biden's first full budget: Medicaid, the environment, Pentagon spending

President Joe Biden will unveil his first full budget on Friday, setting the stage for a pitched battle with Republicans opposed to his plans to spend trillions on infrastructure, childcare and other public works. The Democratic president in April provided a partial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/first-white-house-budget-proposal-preview-bidens-goals-2021-04-09wish list for about $1.5 trillion in government spending for the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1, just a sliver of the total budget.

Police, FBI seek motive in California shooting rampage

Police and federal investigators sought on Thursday to determine why a Northern California transit employee opened fire on his co-workers, killing nine people in the latest mass shooting to haunt the United States. The accused gunman shot himself as police closed in on him, minutes after gunfire erupted at about 6:30 a.m. Pacific time at a light rail yard in the heart of Silicon Valley, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

U.S. judge says Trump's election falsehoods still pose security risk

A U.S. judge said there is a risk that Donald Trump's supporters could still carry out attacks similar to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, noting the former president's "near-daily fulminations" about his election loss have not subsided. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the remark in a written decision on Wednesday explaining why she would continue to jail Cleveland Meredith Jr. while he awaits trial on charges that he texted about "putting a bullet" in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head.

U.S. Republicans expected to unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

U.S. Senate Republicans, hoping to strike a deal with President Joe Biden on infrastructure, are expected to unveil a new offer on Thursday that would spend about $1 trillion to revitalize America's roads, bridges and broadband systems. The plan, from a group of six Republicans led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito, represents their counter-offer to a week-old $1.7 trillion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-it-has-pared-down-infrastructure-proposal-17-trillion-2021-05-21 White House proposal that slashed more than $500 billion from Biden's original $2.25 trillion plan in a bid to reach a bipartisan agreement.

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)