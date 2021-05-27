Left Menu

Maha: Developer booked for negligence over woman's death near construction site

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:43 IST
A case has been registered against a developer for negligence that led to the death of a woman, who was crushed to death under a pile of bricks, near a construction site at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An offence under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered on Wednesday against the manager of Kanak Real Estate at Shil-Daighar police station, an official said.

According to the police, the accident took place on the morning of May 17, when the victim Vanita Vasudeo Chougule (52) and her son were walking by the project site in Khardi village.

Bricks from the site fell on the woman, burying her, he said, adding that the victim's son also sustained injuries in the accident.

The developer had not taken necessary precautions and safety measures to prevent accidents, the official said.

The police had registered a case of accidental death, which was later converted into an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he added.

