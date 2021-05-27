Left Menu

IRB Infra posts 37% drop in Q4 profit at Rs 97.45 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:48 IST
IRB Infra posts 37% drop in Q4 profit at Rs 97.45 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 36.84 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had clocked a Rs 154.32 crore net profit during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the January-March 2021 quarter rose to Rs 1,650.40 crore from Rs 1,634.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,474.27 crore, as compared to Rs 1,445.29 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said that it became the first toll road and highways developer to tap offshore bond markets and raised 2,185 crore.

''Baggged BOT and HAM projects in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, thus entering the 10th state and eastern region India,'' it said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, ''FY21 performance was marred by national lockdown in first quarter; however, restart of economic activities in the subsequent quarters brought strong recovery to surpass pre-COVID levels. We now look forward to a better and stronger FY22.'' The company said it achieved single debt tie-up for Mumbai-Pune expressway.

''The company achieved a significant improvement in construction pace with eased lockdowns,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021