Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 mln roubles for not deleting banned content
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.
It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday. ($1 = 73.4400 roubles)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement