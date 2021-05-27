AIMIM MP urges Maha CM to allow shops, businesses to reopen from June 1

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to allow shops, markets and other businesses to reopen in Aurangabad district from June 1.

Jaleel has also sought for opening of seals of shops against whom the administration had earlier taken action.

The administration is acting like a dictator when citizens have been cooperating with the implementation of the state government's ''break the chain'' guidelines, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said in the letter.

Shop owners and businessmen are in trouble after having kept their establishments shut for nearly two months during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the state government had not announced any relief package for them.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, city police and district collector office have formed their own teams and have no co-ordination, he claimed.

The state government should think positively and issue orders for reopening markets and shops in Aurangabad from June 1 onwards, Jaleel wrote.

