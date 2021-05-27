Left Menu

AIMIM MP urges Maha CM to allow shops, businesses to reopen from June 1

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:09 IST
AIMIM MP urges Maha CM to allow shops, businesses to reopen from June 1
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to allow shops, markets and other businesses to reopen in Aurangabad district from June 1.

Jaleel has also sought for opening of seals of shops against whom the administration had earlier taken action.

The administration is acting like a dictator when citizens have been cooperating with the implementation of the state government's ''break the chain'' guidelines, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said in the letter.

Shop owners and businessmen are in trouble after having kept their establishments shut for nearly two months during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the state government had not announced any relief package for them.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, city police and district collector office have formed their own teams and have no co-ordination, he claimed.

The state government should think positively and issue orders for reopening markets and shops in Aurangabad from June 1 onwards, Jaleel wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021