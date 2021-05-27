Coast Guard rescues 10 stranded fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued 10 fishermen from a boat stranded in the sea, 20 nautical miles off the coast of New Mangalore Port, a Coast Guard press release said here on Thursday.

The fishermen, seven from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala, have been identified asStephen (45), Napoleon (60), Prabhu (38), Saji (41), Raji (38), Sagaraji (50), George Bush (50), Krispin (38), Sajan (26) and Doneo (38).

The boat, named 'Lord of The Ocean', was adrift in the sea due to engine failure.

The distress message from the boat was transmitted through VHF to ICG's maritime rescue sub coordination centre (MRSC) here.

The Coast Guard diverted C-448 on patrol for immediate assistance and ICGS Rajdoot sailed from Mangalore port for rescue operations.

The mechanised fishing boat had fortunately taken shelter at Porbandar on May 14 due to cyclonic storm Tauktae.

The boat had set sail from Porbandar on May 19 and while facing the seas en route, it had encountered engine failure and lost propulsion off the Mangalore port.

The engines could not start and required further assistance at New Mangalore Port.

Meanwhile, support vessel MSV Al-Badriya MNG-471 was requested by the Coast Guard to provide tow assistance till ICGS Rajdoot arrived at the spot.

ICGS Rajdoot brought the boat to safety up to old port harbour here to be handed over to the fisheries department, the release said.PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

