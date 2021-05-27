Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hrs:- DEL92 BIZ-GOVT-TWITTER Twitter's allegation of 'intimidation tactics' by police totally baseless, says govt New Delhi: After Twitter alleged intimidation by police on the issue of 'manipulated media' tags, the government on Thursday condemned the statement issued by the microblogging platform as baseless, false and an attempt to defame India.

DEL41 BIZ-IT RULES LD PRASAD New rules to prevent misuse of social media; WhatsApp users have nothing to fear: Prasad New Delhi: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said WhatsApp users have nothing to fear about new social media rules, that are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

DEL37 BIZ-LD TWITTER-INDIA Twitter calls out intimidation by police over manipulated media tags New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday called the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of ''intimidation'' and said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

DEL32 BIZ-VACCINE-PAUL Govt, Pfizer working together for earliest possible import of vaccine: VK Paul New Delhi: As soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, the central government and the company started working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Thursday.

DEL5 BIZ-SOCIALMEDIA-GOOGLE Committed to comply with local laws, work constructively with govts:Pichai on new social media rules New Delhi: Google is committed to complying with local laws and engages constructively with governments as they scrutinise and adopt regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the fast evolving technology landscape, its CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

DEL33 BIZ-LD RBI-GROWTH Revival of pvt consumption, investment critical for sustaining post-COVID growth: RBI New Delhi: Amid uncertainties arising out of the second wave of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said that a durable revival of private consumption and investment would be critical for sustaining economic growth post-pandemic.

DCM54 BIZ-PAYTM Paytm plans $3 billion-worth initial public offer New Delhi: Digital payments giant Paytm is planning to come out with an initial public offer worth USD 3 billion later this year, according to sources.

DCM42 BIZ-BPCL-LD STAKE SALE BPCL says no intention to sell stake in Petronet, IGL New Delhi: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday said it has no intention to sell a part of its stake in Petronet LNG Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) to help its new owner avoid making an open offer for the two gas companies.

DCM16 BIZ-RBI-ASSET QUALITY Banks need to closely monitor asset quality, prepare for higher provisioning: RBI Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked banks to closely monitor their bad loans and prepare themselves for higher provisioning in the wake of second COVID wave and the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on classification of non-performing assets.

DEL20 BIZ-RBI-REPORT COVID second wave triggers raft of growth forecast revisions: RBI annual report Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has triggered revision of growth projections for the current financial year with consensus gravitating towards its earlier forecast of 10.5 per cent.

DEL83 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee scales over 2-month peak at 72.60 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee advanced by 17 paise to climb to over two-month high of 72.60 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking upbeat Asian peers and positive domestic equities.

DEL 69 BIZ-LD STOCKS Nifty spurts to record high amid F&O expiry Mumbai: The NSE Nifty notched up gains for the fifth straight session to finish at a record high on Thursday as monthly derivatives expired amid lacklustre global cues.

DEL46 BIZ-GST COUNCIL GST Council to discuss tax rate on Covid essentials, compensation to states on Friday New Delhi: The GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a reduction in the tax rate on Covid medicines, vaccines and medical equipment as well as means to make up for the shortfall in revenues promised to states.

DCM58 BIZ-RBI-GOLD Sovereign gold bonds sales fetch Rs 25,702 cr till March end Mumbai: A total of Rs 25,702 crore has been raised through the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme since its inception till end-March, according to the RBI annual report released on Thursday.

