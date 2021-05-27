Russia did not let Austrian Airlines fly to Moscow without flying over Belarus - airline
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:25 IST
- Russia
Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines said on Thursday that Russia had not allowed its flight from Vienna to Moscow to land in the Russian capital without flying through Belarusian airspace.
The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.
