TN receives another train with around 90 MT oxygen
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:25 IST
Tamil Nadu on Thursday received an Oxygen Express train with six tankers carrying 89.28 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.
The train arrived at Madukkarai near here today, an official release from Railway said.
So far 1550 MT of the life-saving gas has been delivered to the state through oxygen express trains, it said.PTI NVM ROH ROH
