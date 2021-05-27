Govt approves Rs 5 lakh assistance to kin of 67 journalists who died of COVID-19
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:49 IST
The Centre on Thursday approved financial assistance to families of 26 more journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.
In the financial year 2020-21, the central government provided assistance to families of 41 journalists who died due to the infection.
Such aid has now been extended to the kin of a total of 67 media persons. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Rs 5 lakh assistance each will be given to the families of these 67 journalists.
