Three-day virtual trade fair by APEDA on horticultural products kick-starts

Because of COVID-19 related restrictions on physical travel and trade, APEDA has initiated the concept of the virtual trade fair for sustaining Indias agricultural and processed food products exports and also exploring new markets for expanding export footprints, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:54 IST
A three-day virtual trade fair focusing on horticultural produce commenced on Thursday, with an aim to boost export potential of Indian agriculture and processed food products during the current pandemic.

This is the second virtual trade fair, organised by the government's agri-export promotion body APEDA, that has more than 471 exhibitors or exporters. About 543 number of visitors/importers have registered their participation.

India's unique fruits, vegetables and floricultural products sourced from various regions for the global importers are on display in the fair, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Visitors from India, Singapore, the US, Australia, UK, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Suriname, Afghanistan, Japan, Iceland, Maldives and Brunei have already participated in the virtual trade fair. The first virtual trade fair was held on March 10-12, this year, which drew more than 404 visitors. The buyers from around the globe showed keen interest in a variety of product categories displayed in the trade fair. Because of COVID-19 related restrictions on physical travel and trade, APEDA has initiated the concept of the virtual trade fair for sustaining India's agricultural and processed food products exports and also exploring new markets for expanding export footprints, the statement added.

