Left Menu

Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A D Correll dies at 80

Correll died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief illness, Sundermeier said. Correll is survived by his wife, Ada Lee their daughter Elizabeth Richards and son Alston.A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.

PTI | Marietta | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:57 IST
Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A D Correll dies at 80
  • Country:
  • United States

Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A D “Pete” Correll, known for leading one of Georgia's biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta's public hospital, has died. He was 80.

The Rev Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Correll died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief illness, Sundermeier said. Correll, a lifelong Presbyterian, was one of the church's elders.

Correll was “one of the most visionary and influential philanthropists in the city” and was instrumental in revitalising Grady Memorial Hospital during a time when there were fears it could close because of financial woes, the church said in announcing the death.

“He served on numerous non-profit boards, and he lived his faith in ways that made us all better,” the church announcement said.

Correll was a Brunswick, Georgia, native who later moved to Atlanta and worked in paper mills before joining paper and materials manufacturer Georgia-Pacific in 1988, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I had always had a very simple premise in my life that I might not be smarter than anybody else, but I can outwork anybody,” he said in a 2014 talk at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta's northwest suburbs.

He rose to chairman and CEO of Georgia-Pacific in 1993. He later negotiated a $21 billion sale of the company to Kansas-based Koch Industries.

As a civic leader and philanthropist, Correll left a lasting imprint on many Atlanta institutions. He was co-chair of a commission in 2003 that led to the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to honour the city's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson. Correll is survived by his wife, Ada Lee; their daughter Elizabeth Richards and son Alston.

A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021