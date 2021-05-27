Left Menu

Cellestial E-mobility raises USD 5,00,000 funding

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:04 IST
Valued at USD 35 million, Cellestial E-mobility, a city based maker of the first electric tractor in India raised USD 5,00,000.

This round of strategic financing included the Co- founder of Electric Motor Company, Ashik Karim, Founder of UpCapital Investments, Canada's leading EV financial advisory group who have not just invested but expressed a deeper interest in supporting the companys growth in branding and stewardship, a release from the startup said on Thursday.

Gurj Aujla and other High-Net-Worth Individuals from Canada with links to agriculture, commercial banking and wealth management have also participated in this round.

Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder and CEO of Cellestial, said, ''The USP of our electric tractor is that it is the firstin its class with affordable pricing, path-breaking battery technology and torque that is primed to take on the tractor markets, with expansive sales and service dealer network.'' PTI GDK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

