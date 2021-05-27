'MRPL employs more than 70 per cent from state'

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has initiated an investigation into the concerns raised by people's representatives on bypassing local people in recruitments and employing people from outside the state in the company.

Being a responsible PSU, the chief vigilance officer is holding the investigation and will report to the central vigilance commission, a release from the company said on Thursday.

Advertisement

A meeting on the recruitment issue was held recently in which the district-in-charge Minister, MP and MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district took part.

''MRPL would like to reaffirm ourcommitment to a fair and transparent process that ensures social justice to all concerned,'' it said.

In a clarification, the company said MRPL's integrated complex has employed more than 70 per cent of its employees from Karnataka.

Among its non-management employees, nearly 90 per cent are from the state.

MRPL has employed more than 600 members from the families who have given their land to MRPL during its inception and expansion.

These figures are proof of MRPL's approach towards local employment.

More than 80 per cent of the secondary workforce in MRPL's integrated complexbelong to Karnataka.

MRPL also supports the business ofvendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants and various service providers of the coastal region.

Through the company's operations which include import of crude oil and processing and sales of hydrocarbons, MRPL has contributed more than Rs 50,000 crore in revenue to the state and central government exchequer in the last five years.

MRPL has contributed to the coastal region and Karnataka state through various CSR activities.

In the last five years, nearly Rs 150 crore has been contributed for the activities in Karnataka of which nearly Rs 120 crore has been contributed within the district of Dakshina Kannada.

During the ongoing Covid crisis, MRPL has made a tremendous contribution to the state by keeping the refinery running all the time braving the Covid threat and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in Karnataka,it said.

MRPL has demonstrated unflinching commitment to the social and economic well-being of coastal Karnataka region and the state all along its existence.

Functioning under the guidance of the Ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the parent company ONGC, MRPL is committed to serving the region, state and nation, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)