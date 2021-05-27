Left Menu

A K Mehta to be new chief secretary of J&K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:49 IST
A K Mehta to be new chief secretary of J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A K Mehta, an IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was on Thursday asked to take over as the new chief secretary of the union territory after the incumbent BVR Subrahmanyam was transferred to the Commerce Ministry at the Centre, officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was informed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla about the decision which had a clearance of the Appointments' Committee of Cabinet, they said.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, was earlier in the day shifted to the Department of Commerce as the Officer on Special Duty. He will be posted as the commerce secretary on June 30 when the incumbent Anup Wadhawan retires.

