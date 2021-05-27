Left Menu

Garware Technical Fibres Q4 profit after tax jumps 49.1 pc to Rs 53.2 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:06 IST
Garware Technical Fibres Q4 profit after tax jumps 49.1 pc to Rs 53.2 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Garware Technical Fibres, formerly Garware-Wall Ropes, on Thursday reported a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 53.2 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

The technical textiles manufacturer's PAT had stood at Rs 35.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20, Garware-Wall Ropes said in a statement.

Its net sales in January-March 2021 increased 32.8 per cent to Rs 335.4 crore, compared with Rs 252.6 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the consolidated PAT rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 158.4 crore as compared with Rs 140.5 crore in the previous financial year.

Net sales in 2020-21 increased 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,034.6 crore, compared with Rs 953.1 crore in 2019-20.

Garware Technical Fibres Chairman and Managing Director Vayu Garware said, ''In the fourth quarter, we were able to deliver 33 per cent growth in sales and almost 50 per cent increase in PAT.'' He added that the international business demand for the firm's solutions remains strong and its execution team was able to meet customer expectations despite the initial challenges in the first quarter of FY21. ''The domestic market also recovered well and our team was able to deliver robust growth.'' Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 2,833.30, up 0.72 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021