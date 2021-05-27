Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in NYSE debut
FIGS Inc was valued at $4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's shares opened at $28.30, up 28.6% from the IPO price of $22.
