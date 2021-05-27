Pricol Ltd reports standalone Q4 PAT at Rs 2.91 cr

Chennai, May 27 (PTI): Auto-component and precision engineered product makers Pricol Ltd has clocked a standalone profit after tax at Rs 2.91 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had reported standalone net loss at Rs 120.76 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 14.60 crore as against net loss at Rs 212.88 crore recorded in last fiscal, the company said.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew to Rs 420.94 crore from Rs 263.39 crore registered in the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,336.15 crore from Rs 1,139.05 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, company managing director Vikram Mohan said the financial results were in line with the expectations and an outcome of the sustained efforts taken by the company to reduce costs, and increase productivity.

''Our growth for FY21 has been higher than the growth of the corresponding segments of the market which has been mainly driven by introduction of new products as well as increased share of business from our customers on account of sustained performance and tight cost control.'' ''The impact of the first wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown had a major impact on the company's performance in Q1 FY21,'' he said.

''Whilst we were able to bounce back very strongly, steep increase in commodity prices had an impact on the EBITDA of the company in Q4 FY21...we remain bullish about the long-term prospects for the company since we have heavily invested in technology and in capacity building,'' he added.

