Business briefs 3

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday said it has donated 34 ventilators worth Rs 4 crore to Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states in the pandemic.

It has donated the ventilators to civic bodies in the financial capital, Pune, Chiplun and Ratnagiri as part of the efforts, an official statement said.

* * * NHPC organises COVID-19 testing, vaccination camp New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday organised COVID-19 test and vaccination camp at NHPC Corporate Office where as many as 63 people were inoculated.

''NHPC organised COVID-19 testing and vaccination camp at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on May 27, 2021.

''A total of 63 persons (between the age of 45 to 60), including NHPC employees and their family members, received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive,'' the power ministry said in a statement.

The contract workers and security personnel engaged by NHPC also benefited from the camp. The RT-PCR testing was done through Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Faridabad, and the vaccination camp was done through ESI Dispensary, Faridabad. The COVID-19 testing and vaccination were carried out with full safety precautions and following guidelines.

