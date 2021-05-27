Left Menu

BRICS foreign ministers scheduled to hold virtual meeting on June 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:44 IST
Foreign ministers of the five-nation grouping BRICS are expected to extensively deliberate on boosting cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic at a virtual meeting on June 1.

India is hosting the meeting as the chair of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion. The Russian embassy said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting.

It said the foreign ministers will exchange views on issues like regional conflicts, strengthening of international institutions, countering new challenges and threats including COVID-19.

''They are expected to review the status of and prospects for the five-parties' cooperation during this year of India's BRICS Chairship in three main areas - policy and security, economy and finance, culture and humanitarian contacts,'' the embassy said in a statement.

India assumed the chair of BRICS this year at a time the bloc is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

