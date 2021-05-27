Dixon Technologies Q4 net profit up 60 pc to Rs 44 cr; revenue up two-fold to Rs 2,110 cr

Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 60.48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by increase in revenue. The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to Rs 2,109.71 crore as against Rs 857.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 2,049.32 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 820.12 crore earlier.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Dixon Technologies reported an increase of 32.61 per cent in net profit to Rs 159.80 crore. It had logged a net profit of Rs 120.50 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations climbed 46.55 per cent to Rs 6,448.17 crore, as compared to Rs 4,400.12 crore in FY 2019-20.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd settled at Rs 3,993.50 on BSE, up 2.31 per cent from the previous close.

