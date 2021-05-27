Cyclone "Yaas" effect: air and rail traffic affected in Bihar

Air and rail traffic have been affected on account of cyclone ''Yaas'' in Bihar which received moderate to heavy rains on Thursday and where the existing weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

Flight operations were suspended at the Patna airport in the evening after the city was lashed by a downpour, and an aviation official said resumption would take place only after reviewing the situation.

Advertisement

''Four flights have been cancelled on account of suspension of air traffic which is to remain in force at least till 2200 hours. The situation will be reviewed before a decision is taken on the resumption of flights'', airport director Bhupesh Negi said in a statement.

Air traffic has diminished in Bihar in the wake of the raging second wave of COVID 19 and the lockdowns which have been clamped in the wake at many places, including across the state.

Nonetheless, the airport here remains abuzz with activity with cargo aircraft carrying essential medical supplies landing frequently.

Moreover, the East Central Railway (ECR) zone headquartered at Hajipur said in a release that several inter-state special trains have been cancelled in view of the weather disturbances expected in Bihar because of the cyclone.

According to ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar, nine such trains remained cancelled for the day, the running of six others had been put on hold since the previous day.

According to the weather department, rain and thunderstorms are likely to lash the state for the next three days.

According to state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close vigil was being kept at embankments and hydraulic structures in anticipation of a rise in water levels of rivers because of rainfall.

He also said the water levels were being monitored regularly and adequate deployment of manpower and logistics has been made for ''flood fighting measures''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)