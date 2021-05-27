Air France cancels second Paris-Moscow flight blocked by Russia
Air France cancelled another Paris-Moscow flight scheduled for Friday after Russian authorities failed to approve a flight plan bypassing Belarus, an airline spokesman said.
The French carrier, part of Air France-KLM, scrapped a first Moscow flight on Wednesday amid growing tensions over European Union moves to sever aviation links with Russia ally Belarus, in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk.
