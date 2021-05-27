Capri Global reports 10 pc jump in net profit to Rs 177 cr for 2020-21
Capri Global has reported a 10 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 177 crore for the financial year March 2021.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 161 crore for 2019-20.
Net interest income and net interest margin for 2020-21 stood at Rs 385 crore and 8.7 per cent, respectively, Capri Global said in a statement.
Focused on MSME and housing finance, Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has registered a 20 per cent growth in the total asset under management to Rs 4,848 crore, driven by its focus on MSME and affordable housing finance segments, it said, PTI KPM HRS hrs
