Woman gives birth on Kolkata-bound train in Thane district

A pregnant woman on her way to Kolkata gave birth to a baby boy on the Geetanjali Express near Kalyan station near Mumbai on Thursday morning, railway police said.

The mother and child were fine and admitted to the Primacy Health Centre at Kasara, said a police official.

The woman and her husband, residents of suburban Goregaon in Mumbai, had boarded the train in the morning.

As the train was approaching Umbarmali, she went into labour.

She delivered the baby on the train itself as it reached Kasara station where police and railway staff were waiting to assist her on being alerted, the official said.

