FACTBOX-Republicans vs. Biden: What's in their infrastructure plans?

An infrastructure package proposed by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday aims to revitalize America's roads, bridges and broadband systems https://www.reuters.com/business/us-republicans-expected-unveil-1-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-05-27 but is dwarfed by Democratic President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal.

Neither side has released the level of detail needed to directly compare each item in their plans. However, in the Republicans' $928-billion plan, the senators identified just $257 billion that is above existing spending plans. The White House describes all of Biden's plan https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-it-has-pared-down-infrastructure-proposal-17-trillion-2021-05-21 as "additional investment" but has not published full details on how it calculated increases over existing plans.

For some areas of infrastructure - including public transit, transportation safety and electric vehicle infrastructure - the Republicans did not identify any spending in their proposal that exceeds current plans, according to a letter the senators sent to Biden on Thursday. Here is a comparison of spending above current levels in each of the two plans:

ROADS AND BRIDGES: Republicans - $91 billion

Biden - $120 billion BROADBAND ACCESS:

Republicans - $65 billion Biden - $65 billion

AIRPORTS: Republicans - $25 billion

Biden - $25 billion RAIL:

Republicans - $22 billion Biden - $80 billion

DRINKING WATER AND WASTEWATER: Republicans - $56 billion, including $48 billion over existing plans for water infrastructure and $6 billion for water storage in the West

Biden - $111 billion SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR:

Republicans - $0 Biden - $100 billion

HOME- AND COMMUNITY-BASED CARE: Republicans - $0

Biden - $400 billion

