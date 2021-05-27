Five killed, 3 injured as speeding SUV hits two bikes, one cycle

Five persons including a child were killed on Thursday when a speeding SUV lost control and hit two bikes and a cycle in the Fatehpur Chaurasi area here, police said.

The incident took place at about 7 pm when the speeding SUV, after hitting bikes and cycle, collided with a tree and fell into a ditch in Kalimitti Dabauli village of the district, Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

He said three persons were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

A total of five persons including about a five-year-old child were killed in the mishap, he said, adding the victims are yet to be identified.

The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot, the SP said, adding efforts are on to nab him.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

