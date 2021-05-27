WHO, GAVI seek 190 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap
The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility urgently needs 190 million doses by the end of June to fill a gap left by India halting vaccine exports, as the virus surges in South Asia, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said on Thursday. "We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage in (advance market countries) up to nearly 30%, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," they said in a statement.
"At least one billion doses could be shared by wealthy countries in 2021," it said.
