PSX creates another record as 2.2 billion shares traded in single session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw an all-time high daily trading volume for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 2.21 billion shares traded in a single session.

On Wednesday the PSX created history when a record-high 1.56 billion shares were traded in a single day.

Financial analyst Faisal Kapadia on Thursday said the volume of trading increased dramatically by a margin of 654 million shares at closing.

Kapadia said while there was record trading of shares, the equities witnessed a volatile session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index ending the day at 46,791 points with a loss of 21.56 points, despite gaining more than 391 points in early trading hours.

He said the technology and communication sector continued to remain in the limelight, with 950 million shares or 43 per cent of the aggregate trading.

