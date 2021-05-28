Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK regulator set to report on Woodford probe as interviews conclude https://on.ft.com/3fsPoYt - Two airlines cancel Moscow flights as EU discusses Belarus sanctions https://on.ft.com/34p624W

- U.S. intelligence split over COVID-19 lab-leak theory https://on.ft.com/3fOsrOh - Airbus lifts jet production targets in bet on aviation rebound https://on.ft.com/3oWFLo0

Overview - The UK financial regulator has finished interviewing Neil Woodford and senior executives from Link Fund Solutions and is to report to MPs on Friday, almost two years after launching its investigation into the collapse of the disgraced investor's flagship fund.

- Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow after Russian authorities failed to approve new routes that avoided Belarus's airspace in response to Minsk's interception of a passenger jet. - The U.S. intelligence community is split over the possibility that COVID-19 emerged as a result of a laboratory accident, according to a senior official.

- Airbus has signalled confidence in the recovery of the aviation industry from the pandemic, setting out plans for a steep ramp-up in the production of the world's most popular single-aisle passenger jets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

