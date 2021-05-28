Technology based teaching and learning and human psychological impact during COVID 19

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Research plays a vital role in the development of any country. In recent years, education has seen a significant improvement in terms of creativity and innovation. Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality are three emerging advancements that have sparked a surge of interest in educational technology. When integrating this immersive technology in school, future educators must achieve a successful outcome. In the twentieth century, the media and film industries played a critical part in human culture.

The massive television and film industry cannot exist without animation; not only that, but instructional material, gaming, artificial Reality, and virtual Reality heavily rely on animation to achieve their objectives. Graphic design is a broad concept. As the innovations are also playing a critical role in increasing educational standards and improving student learning outcomes. Indian Professor and researcher group from institutions of India, Banaras Hindu University, JAIN, Amity University, Panimalar Engineering College (Anna University); Dr Achintya Singhal, Prof VD Ambeth Kumar, Dr Abhishek Kumar, Gondi Surendra Dhananjay, Pranjal Singh, Bhavana S, and Rini Dey are specifically working on ICT enable Teaching-learning, MOOCs, Immersive Technology, Computer Graphics & Cognitive Science to enhance the quality of Blended learning.

Advertisement

The research team has contributed several research paper this year 2021 few names are Performance Measurement of Animation Design, Brain-Inspired Visual Effects and Animation Psychological Impact on Indian TV AD, Japanese Anime Graphics in India, & paper title "3D Animation and Virtual Reality Integrated Cognitive Computing for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education" has got best paper award also at International Conference On Recent Trends In Computing (ICRTC 2021), hosted by Sanjivani College of Engineering (An Autonomous Institute), Affiliated Savitribai Phule Pune University. We appreciate their efforts and want them to continue with these kinds of research so that they can help the upcoming generation in the future.

About Researcher: Dr Achintya Singhal is an Academician having 13+ years of experience & working as an Associate Professor, Computer Science, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. He has published 50+ international and national research papers & guided 4 students for the award of a Ph.D. degree.

Dr V D Ambeth Kumar is a Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at Panimalar Engineering College (Anna University), Chennai, India. He has published more than 100 research Papers & having 14 Copyrights and 5 Patents & and published Many books in the area of Computer Science. Pranjal Singh is an Indian film director, Actor, Producer, Screen Writer, Story Writer, Social Activist from India. He won over 50+ National & International award in film making & educating the nation, Pranjal holds Many bachelor's & master's degrees, a Ph.D. ongoing, as well as other diplomas and certificates. Pranjal uses to teaches in many prestigious colleges like Delhi University, Mumbai University, MICA, Atharva College, Mithibai College, Symbiosis, Amity University & Jain (Deemed-to-be-university), He provides free education to a huge number of young people and children. He is very enthusiastic about research, which he is doing now for the country, more Pranjal started one click production in 2010, with thoughts of changing the mindset of people towards films. One Click Production Is emerging in INDIA. According To Pranjal Singh, quality is not an act, it is a habit.

Dr Abhishek Kumar has contributed a decade of his life to teach and guide the students about Computer Graphics & Animation followed by learners from 150 plus countries. His course "ANIMATIONs" has been recognized as the world's top 30 MOOCs hosted at SWAYAM website, GOI also the course "Graphic Design & Visualization" under the supervision of IIT Madras, tentatively broadcast end of the year 2021 on Free, SWAYAMPRABHA television channel 15, Government of India. Rini Dey, Pursuing a Ph.D. in the area of Cognitive science and ICT from JAIN and also working as H.O.D Animation at JAIN (Deemed to be University). She is holding Seventeen years of experience in academics & production and won awards for her excellent work.

Bhavana S, having 10 plus years of experience teaching Visual communication and Filmmaking to college and university students. Currently, She is working as H.O.D Digital filmmaking, JAIN (Deemed to be University), She Dedicated students to develop documentaries with research on society based--She Best teacher Icon Award in Achariya Group of World-class Educational Institution, Pondicherry. GS Dhanunjay is UGC NET certified, Media Researcher, Educator, Photographer, Media Consultant, Filmmaker who is currently teaching as an Assistant Professor at JAIN (Deemed to be University), Knowledge City, Bangalore. He was awarded MAJMC from EFLU University, Hyderabad, and PG Diploma in Media Law from NALSAR.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)