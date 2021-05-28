Infor Positioned as a Leader, for the Third Consecutive Time, in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

~Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute~ Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor, for the third consecutive time, as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

To download a complimentary copy of the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, click here.

According to the report, “Gartner defines multi enterprise supply chain business networks (MESCBNs) as cohesive technology platforms that support a community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for more mature organizations, implemented to coordinate, automate and transform an organization’s extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate.” Bernard Goor, Infor senior vice president of supply chain management, said, “Effectively seeing, planning, and acting on supply and demand requires a connected, multi enterprise approach. This empowers organizations to simultaneously optimize service levels, cost of goods sold (COGS), and working capital. We believe the Infor Nexus multi enterprise supply chain network is uniquely positioned to help customers build agile and resilient supply chains that are designed to help meet today’s demands and build for tomorrow’s growth.” In the report, Gartner notes that, “Core capabilities of the MESCBN market include • Industry-leading network connectivity • Multitier and multitype partner ecosystem (demand, supply, service) • Centralized information/data hub • Universal cross-domain apps • Core supply chain execution apps (focus on warehouse, transportation and fulfillment, enterprise- and multienterprise-centric) • Advanced planning apps (dynamic replanning) • Embedded intelligence (emerging technologies)” In addition, the report states, “There are extended capabilities, which include but are not limited to: • Intelligent workflow • Collaboration • Analytics, reporting and performance • Open developments” Infor Nexus is a leading business network for multi enterprise supply chain orchestration and optimization – connecting businesses to the entire supply chain for enhanced supply chain visibility, collaboration, and predictive intelligence. With advanced planning, execution, and finance capabilities, businesses can intelligently sense and respond to supply chain activities in real time. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/products/infor-nexus.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infor Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

