Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 1,018 cr order from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corp

Highways developer Ashoka Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,018.36 crore from Maldives Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation for design and construction of 2,000 social housing units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:40 IST
Highways developer Ashoka Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,018.36 crore from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation for design and construction of 2,000 social housing units.

''The company has received a letter of acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the project viz. design and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis,'' Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing. The total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 140.33 million (Rs 1,018.36 crore), the company added.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 93.50 apiece on BSE.

