World Bank approves US$43.5m loan to improve clean water supply in Dominican Republic

The World Bank approved today a US$43.5 million loan to expand and improve clean water supply and sanitation services in the municipalities of Moca and Gaspar Hernández in the province of Espaillat, Dominican Republic (North-central), particularly in the most vulnerable areas.

"The Dominican Republic has made the water sector one of its pillars in building back better in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank will continue to support the country's commitment to investing more, expanding services, and improving the quality and efficiency of the sector," said Alexandria Valerio, World Bank Representative for the Dominican Republic. "This project will support efforts to provide universal access to water and sanitation networks in the country, particularly in the poorest areas. The project will give access to wastewater treatment services to 90,000 people and to new sewerage connections to 47,000 people, it will also provide 105,000 people with round the clock access to safely treated and affordable water, of which 12,700 will be connected to the water supply for the first time."

The Water Supply and Wastewater Services Improvement Project seeks to improve access and the quality of services to clean water and sanitation to benefit low-income households with a focus on women and girls, in the municipalities of Moca and Gaspar Hernandez where many frequently don't have access to clean water and are not connected to sewerage or wastewater systems. The project will be led by the National Institute of Water Supply and Sewerage (INAPA) and support the Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation (CORAAMOCA) by financing the construction of works that include the rehabilitation and expansion of water and sewerage networks, and wastewater treatment plants.

Due to significant physical water losses in the systems managed by CORAAMOCA, the utility struggles to provide quality and continuous service to its clients. These physical losses are due to a combination of leaky pipes, clandestine users, and inappropriate use for agricultural purposes, leaving the vast majority of clients in these service areas with intermittent and poor-quality services. The project will help CORAAMOCA build trust with its consumer base by reducing losses, improving services, improving billing and collection, and putting the utility on a more sustainable and climate-resilient path for improved service provision.

To help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the project will support efforts to promote hygiene practices, such as handwashing, through different media channels and social outreach efforts, which is crucial to help reduce the spread of communicable diseases and to improve living conditions and quality of life. The project will also lay the foundation to ensure the daily availability of safe drinking water and centralized sewerage services for existing and new consumers.

Through this project, the World Bank will support the government in establishing a model for strengthening smaller providers such as CORAAMOCA that leverages the World Bank's global experience in water supply and sanitation and, at the same time, provide support to national reforms and efforts towards universal access to quality water and sanitation services.