Left Menu

S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:51 IST
S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal 
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has again bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction, for the second time this week.

''...We are hereby informing you about purchase of 7,22,545 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys from Kumari Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 27, 2021,'' S D Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.14 per cent.

For the second time this week, Shibulal has bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

So far in May, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12, Rs 100 crore on May 19, and Rs 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.

The shares were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on all the occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021