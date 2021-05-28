Capri Global Capital PAT rises 10 pc to Rs 177 crore

Non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has reported 10 per cent hike in its profit after tax to Rs 177 crore in the financial year ended March (FY21) from Rs 161 crore in FY20. Net interest income and net interest margin stood at Rs 385 crore and 8.7 per cent respectively. The company said it has an adequate liquidity buffer of Rs 1,032 crore.

Consolidated net worth stood at Rs 1,717 crore in FY21. The MSME portfolio continues to dominate with 23 per cent year-on-year growth with assets under management of Rs 2,511 crore. Affordable home loan businesses showed a promising growth of 29 per cent with assets under management of Rs 1,155 crore.

Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said the company's profitability and strong loan book growth demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19. "Our knowledge of micro-markets and emphasis on secured small ticket size loan in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities led to a significant growth in the business," he said in a statement.

Sharma said financial prudency coupled with other measures including regulatory policies helped the company widen its credit reach for financial inclusion while maintaining healthy asset quality. "We have built a robust ecosystem with the pillars of agility, strong leadership and innovation. We are confident to deliver double digit growth with sustained EBIDTA."

Sharma said Capri Global Capital will continue to maintain a cautious stance on disbursements, enhance risk mechanisms and ensure seamless delivery. The company serves over 29,400 customers across businesses through 85 branches in eight states. (ANI)

