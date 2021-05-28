Waaree Energies launches Waaree Prime App

Waaree Energies on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind app in the solar sector, Waaree Prime, to engage and gratify the EPC companies associated with it.

Currently, Waaree has a strength of 5,000 EPC partners across India. The company endeavours to stretch its wings through this app to penetrate a larger geographical radius, expanding its community to reach 10,000 EPC companies in a year, a company statement said.

The app functions on a simple rewards program model that enables these EPC companies to become members and redeem awards on the app upon purchasing modules from any Waaree authorised store/franchise, the statement said.

The user-friendly interface of the rewards app is currently available in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati on the Android app store to ensure easy access to every EPC player and promote solar across India.

''Waaree Prime is a token of appreciation to our EPC partners who ensure solarising the remotest corners of India. Their contribution has enabled a widespread adaptation of solar that has transformed and strengthened the overall energy ecosystem,'' said Hitesh Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Waaree Group in the statement.

Through Waaree Prime, the company aspires to encourage more people to join the integrator and distributor community and steer the country to reach its ambitious target of 450 GW by 2030.

Waaree Energies is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has the country's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW.

In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer.

Waaree has its presence in over 375 locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

