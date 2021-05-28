Left Menu

MNS labour union warns against MSRTC hiring buses

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:27 IST
An affiliate of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the state government's plan to hire ordinary buses from private operators for inclusion in the fleet of MSRTC.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is mulling hiring ordinary buses (non-AC, non- luxurious) though no official decision has been taken in this regard so far. The state-run corporation already has private AC buses in its fleet.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said such a move will not be in the interest of MSRTC employees.

The outfit's state unit president, Hari Mali, who has signed the memorandum, on Thursday warned of an agitation if the plan is executed.

Talking to reporters in Thane, Mali said in the memorandum he has highlighted the plight of MSRTC workers and asked the government to give a financial help of Rs 10,000 crore to the corporation to purchase new buses and revise the wages of employees.

He said vacant space at MSRTC depots should be utilised properly to generate revenue for the corporation.

Mali said loans taken by MSRTC workers should be waived as they are facing financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said MSRTC workers who die on duty should be considered as ''Covid warriors'' and their families should get Rs 50 lakh compensation.

