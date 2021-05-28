Left Menu

European shares inch closer to record high

It was also set for mild weekly gains. Bank stocks led early gains with a 0.7% rise, while resource stocks added 0.4%, benefiting from higher base metal prices. Global equities gained on the prospect of more liquidity after a report said President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for 2022.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:43 IST
European shares inch closer to record high
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European shares inched towards a record high on Friday as investors cheered more stimulus measures in the United States, but fears of an uptick in inflation ahead of key U.S. data kept the gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to 447.69 points in early trade, after notching a record high of 447.86 in the previous session. It was also set for mild weekly gains. Bank stocks led early gains with a 0.7% rise, while resource stocks added 0.4%, benefiting from higher base metal prices.

Global equities gained on the prospect of more liquidity after a report said President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021