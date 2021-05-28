MG Motor joins hands with Attero for recycling of EV batteries

MG Motor India on Friday said it has joined hands with Attero for recycling of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the country.

The partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries used in the automaker's ZS EV units after their end-of-life, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Noida-based Attero, which is the country's leading electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider, deals in battery end-of-use management.

''We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery's end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

MG Motor sells models like Hector and Gloster in the country. It also sells ZS EV which can zoom from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in less than 8.5 seconds.

The EV model could be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the carmaker's fast charging network. The model price starts at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and comes with a certified range of 419 km.

''More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies.

''We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles,'' Attero CEO Nitin Gupta noted.

