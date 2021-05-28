Jewelegance celebrates its 3rd anniversary with unbelievable offers

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Online Jewellery brand, Jewelegance, celebrates its 3rd anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, Jewelegance has launched exclusive discounts on every purchase including making charges Rs 399/ per gram on Gold and Diamond Jewellery. This offer can be availed online from 29th May to 20th June 2021.

A unit of Starck Corporation LLP, Jewelegance is a registered trademark under classes 14,16,35,42. The parent company Starck Corporation LLP was founded on 5th July 2018 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni. With quality commitment and extreme customer satisfaction, today it has become the choicest online platform to buy a wide range of quality jewellery online.

For the third consecutive year, Jewelegance has achieved significant growth, making it one of the fastest growing online jewellery platforms in the country. Since Jewelegance is an online store with BIS-Hallmark products, it rightly delivers quality assurance and unparalleled security. Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Gunjan Soni, founder of Jewelegance said, "It has been a truly fantastic journey for Jewelegance ever since we started it. Our expert teams of artisans have remarkably created several marvels which have bedazzled everyone. We are proud to proclaim that we are the pioneers in establishing online jewellery brands in Ahmedabad that have streamlined this sector in the city whilst changing people's perception of online buying of jewellery. We have retained their trust while ensuring that online buying of jewellery is safe and secure with us. It truly gives us a sense of pride that we have made it big in the online jewellery sector with the support of our esteemed patrons and that's why we are excited to celebrate our 3rd anniversary with a month-long offer for them!"

A fitting example of women empowerment, Jewelegance has women as 90% of its staff. Right from scratch to finish, women staff play an important role in transforming the brand. From Indian to Western, traditional to modern, Jewelegance has an envy-inducing trove of jewellery in various categories such as earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, mangalsutra, bangles, chains, etc. What's more, Jewelegance has a staggering worldwide presence and provides shipping across 20 countries. "Compared to the initial year, we have grown dramatically and now this landmark year of completing our 3rd anniversary has also added value to our overall turnover. We kept on adding new collections every year of which people gave positive responses thereby accelerating our vision to expand more in years to come. We unequivocally strive to innovate our jewellery products and services so that we can always offer the finest experience while meeting our customers' expectations", added Dhruval Shah, founder of Jewelegance.

Offering safe and hassle-free buying options, Jewelegance.com is dexterously managed by experts and there is no chance of dissatisfaction. It's fast, handy and provides all the information about any product one wishes to buy. The images of accessories on the website are clear and detailed so that it helps buyers opt for the products of their choice. In a short span of three years, Jewelegance has definitely reached the zenith of success by becoming the go-to online jewellery store for hundreds of millions of customers. Today, Jewelegance truly symbolizes purity, trust, quality, and extraordinary design aesthetics.

