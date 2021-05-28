Left Menu

Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the US economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. The optimism around US economic data is boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging, Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:04 IST
Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the US economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden's proposal for a USD 6 trillion budget also boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1 percent and other regional benchmarks all were higher. Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc.'s logistics arm rose 4.3 percent on their first trading day in Hong Kong after it raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.

JD Logistics Inc. is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing steps up scrutiny of the industry. Its IPO was the second-largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou raised USD 5.3 billion. Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3 percent, it also released updated data showing the US economy grew at a 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity. The "optimism around US economic data is boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging,'' Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021