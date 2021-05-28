Left Menu

BMW Group offers complementary engine oil service of cars, bikes to doctors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:13 IST
BMW Group offers complementary engine oil service of cars, bikes to doctors
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German premium carmaker BMW Group has offered a complementary engine oil service of its cars and motorcycles exclusively for the doctors engaged in the fight against the pandemic for four months, starting June 1, as part of the special customer initiative.

Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail of the complimentary service, BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW Group India sells BMW and Mini brands of cars besides Motorrad brands of bikes in the country.

Existing BMW or MINI service inclusive package holders can choose between two options in lieu of engine oil service - free sanitization of the vehicle or a complimentary car care package, it added.

"BMW Group India has announced a special customer support initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW/MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been selflessly working round the clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a token of gratitude, BMW Group India along with its dealer partners will offer a complimentary engine oil service from June 1 till September 30," the company said.

Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals, and clinics owning a BMW or vehicle can register themselves at the company's online retail sales platform to avail of the service, it said.

Doctors owning a BMW Motorrad bike should contact their nearest BMW Motorrad authorized dealership for further information to avail of this service, the company stated.

"Continuing BMW Group India's commitment of special service to doctors, it is our pleasure to offer a complimentary engine oil service for their BMW, MINI cars, and BMW Motorrad bikes, " said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021