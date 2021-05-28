BMW Group offers complementary engine oil service of cars, bikes to doctors

German premium carmaker BMW Group has offered a complementary engine oil service of its cars and motorcycles exclusively for the doctors engaged in the fight against the pandemic for four months, starting June 1, as part of the special customer initiative.

Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail of the complimentary service, BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW Group India sells BMW and Mini brands of cars besides Motorrad brands of bikes in the country.

Existing BMW or MINI service inclusive package holders can choose between two options in lieu of engine oil service - free sanitization of the vehicle or a complimentary car care package, it added.

"BMW Group India has announced a special customer support initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW/MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been selflessly working round the clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a token of gratitude, BMW Group India along with its dealer partners will offer a complimentary engine oil service from June 1 till September 30," the company said.

Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals, and clinics owning a BMW or vehicle can register themselves at the company's online retail sales platform to avail of the service, it said.

Doctors owning a BMW Motorrad bike should contact their nearest BMW Motorrad authorized dealership for further information to avail of this service, the company stated.

"Continuing BMW Group India's commitment of special service to doctors, it is our pleasure to offer a complimentary engine oil service for their BMW, MINI cars, and BMW Motorrad bikes, " said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

