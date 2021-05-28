Row with Moscow over flight permission carries risk of escalation, EU says
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:18 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
There is a risk of an escalation after Moscow forced an Austrian plane to cancel a flight to the Russian capital on Thursday by withholding flight permission, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"It was a big disturbance for air traffic but we still don't know if these are specific cases or if it is a general move by the Russian authorities," Borrell told reporters ahead of EU defense ministers meeting in Lisbon.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Borrell
- Russian
- Austrian
- Lisbon
- Josep Borrell
- European Union's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine prosecutors seek $11 million bail for pro-Russian lawmaker
Russian watchdog denies report on first cases of Indian COVID variant
Russian admiral frets over ''provocative'' NATO drills
Ukrainian court orders house arrest for pro-Russian lawmaker
EXCLUSIVE-Russian climate envoy calls race to tighten emissions targets "unreasonable"