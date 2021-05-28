Row with Moscow over flight permission carries risk of escalation, EU says

There is a risk of an escalation after Moscow forced an Austrian plane to cancel a flight to the Russian capital on Thursday by withholding flight permission, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"It was a big disturbance for air traffic but we still don't know if these are specific cases or if it is a general move by the Russian authorities," Borrell told reporters ahead of EU defense ministers meeting in Lisbon.

