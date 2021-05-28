AstraZeneca Pharma, Abbott Healthcare terminate distribution agreements for diabetes drug in India

Drug major AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday said it has terminated its distribution agreements with Abbott Healthcare for type 2 diabetes medicine Dapagliflozin in India.

''AstraZeneca India and Abbott have mutually terminated the distribution agreement on May 27, 2021,'' AstraZeneca India said in a regulatory filing.

AstraZeneca India will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga, Xigduo and Qtern respectively, the filing said.

On December 7, 2018, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Abbott Healthcare had entered into a distribution agreement for the distribution of Dapagliflozin.

Under the said agreement, Abbott promoted and distributed Dapagliflozin under the brand name Gledepa and the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Gledepa Met.

