Left Menu

AstraZeneca Pharma, Abbott Healthcare terminate distribution agreements for diabetes drug in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:30 IST
AstraZeneca Pharma, Abbott Healthcare terminate distribution agreements for diabetes drug in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday said it has terminated its distribution agreements with Abbott Healthcare for type 2 diabetes medicine Dapagliflozin in India.

''AstraZeneca India and Abbott have mutually terminated the distribution agreement on May 27, 2021,'' AstraZeneca India said in a regulatory filing.

AstraZeneca India will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga, Xigduo and Qtern respectively, the filing said.

On December 7, 2018, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Abbott Healthcare had entered into a distribution agreement for the distribution of Dapagliflozin.

Under the said agreement, Abbott promoted and distributed Dapagliflozin under the brand name Gledepa and the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Gledepa Met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021