Russia allows Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarus -TASS cites company

Russia has allowed an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarusian airspace, the TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Friday.

Russia on Thursday withheld clearance for an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight plan avoiding Belarus - a day after failing to approve a revised Air France Paris-Moscow route. Both flights were cancelled.

